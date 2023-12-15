Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses Ferrari video: 'I didn't know it was gonna go viral'

Alabama football coach Nick Saban made headlines recently as a Crimson Tide recruit recorded Saban showing him off his Ferrari during a recruiting visit.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Saban explained the situation. The now-viral video came as Saban was hosting Alabama commit Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., the son of former Crimson Tide first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick.

The show also joked that the video likely resulted in several five-star recruits committing to the Tide in the aftermath of the video's release. Saban, however, claimed innocence when it came to the video being used as a recruiting tool.

"Look, I got kind of hoodwinked into that," Saban joked. "One of the guys that was visiting — we always have the players over to the house for breakfast on Sunday mornings — and we walk out and they see the car and they all, you know, ooh and ahh about the car. And they said, 'Why don't you start it up so we can hear what it sounds like.'

"So, I went and got the keys and started it up. I didn't know the guy was gonna video it and it was gonna go viral, but that's the way it goes. We have parents over on Saturday nights, so it would've been more interesting if they caught me line dancing."

"We always have the players over for breakfast on Sunday morning and they got me to start up the Ferrari..



I didn't know it was gonna go viral" 😂😂



Alabama and Saban's 2024 recruiting class currently ranks No. 4 nationally according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, with No. 1-ranked five-star quarterback pledge Julian Sayin leading the way. Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., who videoed Saban in his Ferrari, is a three-star safety from nearby Gadsden, Alabama.

The No. 4 Crimson Tide (12-1, 8-0 SEC) is gearing up to face No. 1 Michigan (13-0, 9-0 Big Ten) on Jan. 1 in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal.

