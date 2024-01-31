Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer talks roster, transfers and more from Reese’s Senior Bowl
Kalen DeBoer has his first big win at Alabama.
The former Mississippi State quarterback entered the transfer portal earlier this month.
Saban retired on Wednesday.
No, The Beatles didn't arrive in Tuscaloosa Friday night. That was Kalen DeBoer.
Kalen DeBoer has some legendary shoes to fill at Alabama. But history hasn't been too kind to coaches who follow all-timers.
Wommack led South Alabama to its first two winning seasons.
Johnson has rushed for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
