New Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer takes a shot at Brian Kelly’s southern accent

Nick Saban has finally retired, and the Alabama Crimson Tide has a new head football coach. It didn’t take him long to get into the spirit of the rivalry with LSU as he’s already taken a playful jab at Tigers coach Brian Kelly.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, tide coach Kalen DeBoer — who is from South Dakota and has spent his coaching career in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest — was asked by McAfee whether he had any intentions of adopting a southern accent, as Kelly did during a viral instance shortly after he was hired at LSU.

Kelly is from Boston and spent most of his coaching career in the Midwest.

DeBoer said he has no such intention, and it’s hard to imagine his answer wasn’t meant to throw at least a bit of shade in Kelly’s direction.

“I think that would go wrong for me,” DeBoer said. “I know who I am. There’s some South Dakota in there. That’s who I am. We’ve just got to live with that. You got me for who I am.”

The first showdown between Kelly and DeBoer is still nearly a year away, but it seems the latter has already fired a shot across the bow.

