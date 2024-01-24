Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer explains decision to leave Washington on 'The Pat McAfee Show'

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer on Wednesday explained his decision to leave Washington for the Crimson Tide during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

DeBoer conducted the interview from his car, pulled over to the side of the road while on a recruiting trip.

"When you get the opportunity, it happens really quickly," DeBoer said. "And when you invest so much into a program like I did at Washington, that's the only way you can do it is just jump all in at a place, whether it's building relationships with the players, the people around the program, the alumni, that's how it has to be done for it to be really successful.

"It was a hard decision. I felt like there was unfinished business at Washington coming up short of winning the national championship, which was our goal, but I also saw this as an amazing opportunity that I just could not pass up, to be the head coach at Alabama. I'm not shying away, I understand the way that it gets perceived with following a legend.

"But then, there's been another legend also in this program and Coach Saban had to follow in his shoes. And so, this program was built with great foundation, and I can't wait to continue to build on the great ones that have been here before."

Much of the national discussions surrounding DeBoer's hiring has been the challenge of replacing former Alabama coach Nick Saban, who's known as one of the most successful coaches in college football history. DeBoer also responded to how he will handle the situation.

"I think you just got to be convicted in who you are as a person," he said. "You got to believe that your experiences and how we do things is going to work and can work anywhere. And I believe that. We'll build a great staff that I know will have great perspective and be able to handle those things that people throw our way and trying to bring doubt. That can't be sustained but you just got to be convicted to who you are.

"I've had success with a lot of places, and I feel like can carry over. A lot of times it's just about building around people and relationships. And the Xs and Os and things like that, football is football."

DeBoer has a tough task ahead but has only seen success in his head coaching career, accumulating a 104-12 all-time record across stints at then-NAIA Sioux Falls, Fresno State and Washington, leading the Huskies to a 14-1 finish last season before falling to Michigan in the national championship.

