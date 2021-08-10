Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma top college football preseason coaches poll

The defending national champion will open the 2021 at No. 1 in one prominent college football poll.

The preseason coaches poll from USA Today was released Tuesday and Alabama unsurprisingly was ranked No. 1. The Crimson Tide went undefeated last year to win their sixth national title in 14 seasons under Nick Saban.

The programs that have routinely been atop the rankings in recent years were next in line with Clemson at No. 2, Oklahoma at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4. Two SEC teams — Georgia and Texas A&M — followed in the poll at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively with Notre Dame, Iowa State, North Carolina and Cincinnati rounding out the top 10.

Alabama is the national championship betting favorite at BetMGM at +250 with Clemson (+450), Georgia (+500), Ohio State (+600) and Oklahoma (+800) next in the betting odds.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Elsewhere, No. 12 Oregon and No. 14 USC are the two top-ranked teams out of the Pac-12, which has not had a team reach the College Football Playoff since the 2016-17 season.

LSU is No. 13 after a disappointing 5-5 season that followed its triumphant run to the national championship in 2019.

Indiana, on the heels of one of its best seasons ever, is ranked No. 17 ahead of Big Ten foes Iowa (No. 18) and Penn State (No. 20). Another Big Ten team, Wisconsin, is ranked No. 15.

Texas, in its first season under Steve Sarkisian, will open the season at No. 19 in the coaches poll while Louisiana and Coastal Carolina are the two other ranked Group of Five teams behind Cincinnati.

Also of note: Ole Miss is ranked No. 25. The Rebels went 5-5 in their first year with Lane Kiffin as coach, including winning four of five down the stretch.

The coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the season using a panel of 65 FBS head coaches. The preseason poll from the Associated Press will be released on Aug. 16 at noon ET.

Full preseason coaches poll

Alabama Clemson Oklahoma Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Notre Dame Iowa State North Carolina Cincinnati Florida Oregon LSU USC Wisconsin Miami Indiana Iowa Texas Penn State Washington Oklahoma State Louisiana Coastal Carolina Ole Miss

Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.

