Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Michigan Remain Atop College Football Playoff Rankings

Alabama is ranked No. 1 in the fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the season.

Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan fill out the rest of the four-team playoff after Week 12. The top four remain after wins this weekend. After Tuesday, there will be one more rankings announcement with Selection Day coming Sunday, Dec. 2.

No. 5 Georgia and No. 6 Oklahoma are the first two out.

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in both the AP and USA Today Coaches' poll since the preseason and has made the playoff in every year of the format. The Crimson Tide beat Citadel 50–17 at home on Saturday.

Check below for Week 13's full rankings:

1. Alabama (11-0, SEC)

2. Clemson (11-0, ACC)

3. Notre Dame (11-0, Independent)

4. Michigan (10-1, Big Ten)

5. Georgia (10-1, SEC)

6. Oklahoma (10-1, Big 12)

7. LSU (9-2, SEC)

8. Washington State (10-1, Pac-12)

9. UCF (10-0, AAC)

10. Ohio State (10-1, Big Ten)

11. Florida (8-3, SEC)

12. Penn State (8-3, Big Ten)

13. West Virginia (8-2, SEC)

14. Texas (8-3, Big 12)

15. Kentucky (8-3, SEC)

16. Washington (8-3, Pac-12)

17. Utah (8-3, Pac-12)

18. Mississippi State (7-4, SEC)

19. Northwestern (7-4, Big Ten)

20. Syracuse (8-3, ACC)

21. Utah State (10-1, Mountain West)

22. Texas A&M (7-4, SEC)

23. Boise State (9-2, Mountain West)

24. Pittsburgh (7-4, ACC)

25. Iowa State (6-4, Big 12)