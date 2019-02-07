Alabama, Clemson lead way with 11 combine invites each

There is a reason Alabama and Clemson met in the national championship.

The Tide and the Tigers had the best talent in college football.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both have 11 players invited to the Scouting Combine later this month, via college football insider Brett McMurphy. That number is actually down from last year for Alabama, which had a nation-leading 14 former players at the combine.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, running back Damien Harris, running back Josh Jacobs, linebacker Christian Miller, offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, tight end Irv Smith, cornerback Saivion Smith, safety Deionte Thompson, offensive lineman Jonah Williams, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (pictured) and linebacker Mack Wilson will represent Alabama.

Clemson will have defensive tackle Austin Bryant, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, cornerback Mark Fields, defensive tackle Albert Huggins, offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt, linebacker Kendall Joseph, linebacker Tre Lamar, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, receiver Hunter Renfrow and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Ohio State will send 10, and Georgia, Ole Miss and Washington have nine players represented.

Texas A&M, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Wisconsin have eight players, and Boston College, Penn State and Stanford have seven.

Six players each from Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina State, Utah and West Virginia will attend the combine.