Alabama, Clemson heavy favorites in College Football Playoff semfinals

Barry Werner
·1 min read

If the odds are correct, let’s just move things ahead and get to Alabama and Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship.

The Crimson Tide are massive favorites over Notre Dame, giving the Fighting Irish 19.5 points in the game to be played on Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium.

In the other semifinal, Clemson is a seven-point favorite over Ohio State, which has COVID-19 issues.

As for the moneyline, the Irish are considered the longest of long shots.

