Alabama, Clemson heavy favorites in College Football Playoff semfinals
If the odds are correct, let’s just move things ahead and get to Alabama and Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship.
The Crimson Tide are massive favorites over Notre Dame, giving the Fighting Irish 19.5 points in the game to be played on Jan. 1 at AT&T Stadium.
In the other semifinal, Clemson is a seven-point favorite over Ohio State, which has COVID-19 issues.
#CFBPlayoff odds:
Notre Dame +19.5 v Bama (64.5)
Ohio State +7 v Clemson (65)
$3,000 on sides
$1,000 on totals
Re-bets available
— Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) December 20, 2020
As for the moneyline, the Irish are considered the longest of long shots.
Odds to Win the #CFBPlayoff
Bama -170
Clemson +200
Ohio St +600
Notre Dame +1800
— Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) December 20, 2020