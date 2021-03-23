Alabama’s Christian Barmore could be best DL fit Cowboys can find in draft

With the free agency options dwindling for front-line help at the interior defensive line positions, it is likely the Dallas Cowboys will have to look to the draft to fill this need. This class is interesting because there lacks a consensus top option or a guy who is a complete player. Most of the options excel either as a pass-rusher or a run defender and can struggle at the other aspect of their game.

Christian Barmore out of Alabama is in my opinion the player who shows the most upside in both aspects of his game. He is extremely talented, yet raw, in the way he plays the game. Alabama has been a factory for first-round defensive lineman and Barmore seems to be next up on that list. Here’s why he could at least be on the Cowboys’ radar come draft weekend.

Measurables (Unverified)

Height: 6-foot-5 Weight: 310 pounds

Stats (2020)

Tackles: 37 Total Tackles, 22 Solo Tackles, 9.5 Tackles For Loss Impact Plays: 8.0 Sacks, 3 Forced Fumbles, 3 Pass Deflections

Games Watched

Auburn (2019), Texas A&M (2019), Auburn (2020), Ole Miss (2020), Florida (2020), Ohio State (2020)

Strengths

Incredibly powerful, showed he can toss guys off him like ragdolls and has excellent lower body strength which makes him a threat as a bull rusher, routinely collapsed the pocket on his own. Has excellent twitch and is an overall fantastic athlete, moves very well off of stunts and showed he could work well when asked to play on the edge. Will be a three-technique in the NFL and should thrive in that role, has the versatility that teams will love. Sheds blocks in the run very well and made the splash plays at times. Will make his money as a pass-rusher, still has some untapped upside as well. Showed he could defeat double teams and faced them frequently. Very good in pursuit when he gets into the backfield, has good change of direction skills for a 300+ pounder. Hands are extremely strong, can knock down offensive lineman's hands. Rip and swim moves are fantastic. Great motor. Great first step and explosiveness off the snap.

Weaknesses

Is used as a rotational rusher by Alabama, somewhat concerning in that he isn't trusted or hasn't been able to handle a full-time role, could have just been that the team was very deep at the position, was dominant when he was on the field. Can disappear at times, especially in the run, not often but could become an issue as he plays full time. Needs to get better about stringing moves together and being smarter with his counters. Pad level can rise and he is a taller guy. May take some time to fully hit his stride in the NFL.

Grading

Power: 8/10 Technique: 11/15 Run Defense: 7/10 Pass-Rush: 9/10 Motor: 8/10 Quickness: 7/10 Frame: 4/5 Tackling and Pursuit: 9/10 Versatility: 4/5 Consistency: 4/5 Round Grade: 7.889/10 (1st Round Value)

Player Summary

Barmore really came on strong late in the season pushing Alabama's defense to a new level. He was a game wrecker who routinely found himself in the backfield making play after play after play. Barmore is a fantastic athlete who can move extremely well for someone who is over 300 pounds. The main concern with Barmore is that he wasn't a full-time player and was often taken out of the game. This is concerning in that he will have to prove he can carry over his dominant play to a full-time role. Barmore is an elite talent and has a chance to be one of the best players in this class.

Fit with the Cowboys

At this point in his career Barmore is much more of a threat as a pass-rusher and with Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore both as 3-techniques who are meant to be pass-rushers, Barmore's fit is a bit peculiar. He would end up pushing one of them out of the defensive rotation (would likely be Hill). There is upside for Barmore to become an above-average run defender, his strength and heavy hands should definitely allow for him to make strides during his career but this is not the most seamless fit for the team. The other issue when thinking about Barmore becoming a Cowboy is that it is unlikely that a situation arises where he is the best player on their board. While I see him as the cream of the crop in this defensive line class, I have two of the cornerbacks rated above him. It is more likely than not that the Cowboys board looks similar. The only conceivable ways for Barmore to be a Cowboy on draft weekend would be for a large trade down or a slide into the second round for Barmore. At this point, neither of those situations seems likely but if Barmore does somehow become the selection, Cowboys' fans should be thrilled with his potential.

