Is Alabama in or out of the CFP? Either way, it's back on top with SECCG win over Georgia | Goodbread

ATLANTA − Are they in?

Are they out?

In the wake of Alabama football's thrilling 27-24 win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, a victory that would've sealed a College Football Playoff berth in any other year, the question of whether the Crimson Tide will join the CFP party lingered like a cloud over an otherwise celebratory post-game news conference.

So much, in fact, that coach Nick Saban addressed it before even being asked.

SCHEDULING: If Alabama misses CFP, does that discourage scheduling good games? What AD Greg Byrne thinks

REPORT CARD: Grading Alabama football in epic win over No. 1 Georgia, snapping 29-game win streak

"We won the SEC. We beat the No. 1 team in the country, which everybody thought on the committee was the No. 1 team in the country, and they won 29 straight games," Saban said. "So if we needed to do something to pass the eye test, I guess this contributed to it significantly. … We're not the same team we were when we played Texas. We're not the same team we were when we played South Florida, and I don't think we should be considered as that team right now. … I think this team is one of the four best teams, and is one of the teams deserving to be in this playoff."

The selection committee will release the four-team field Sunday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN. Is Alabama in? Is it out?

This much, at least, is certain: the Crimson Tide is back.

Back on top of the best league in the game.

Back as a program to be feared.

Back from whatever decline from championship greatness a two-loss season in 2022 represents.

It will be no consolation to the Crimson Tide coaches and players if a 12-1 season and an SEC title is only good for a fifth-place ranking by the CFP powers that be. There will be a gnashing of teeth coming from the Mal Moore building that will be audible for miles around if an early-December win over the best team in the country doesn't provide the requisite CFP juice for a berth.

But by dethroning a two-time defending national champion, a Bulldogs team that ran roughshod through 29 consecutive opponents until it met the team that handed Georgia its previous loss at this very venue in 2021, Alabama made a statement that no committee decision, however it might turn out, can detract from.

Alabama is now, in a much more formal and forceful way, the team nobody in the college game should want to tangle with.

And it might not have to.

The Crimson Tide's early-season loss to Texas is potentially a death knell for its hopes of reeling in a seventh national title under Saban. Time will tell.

But time doesn't need to be heard from on the question of whether Alabama football has returned to the ranks of the game's elite.

On that, Alabama spoke more than enough on the field.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

Tuscaloosa News sport columnist Chase Goodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama in or out of CFP? Either way, SECCG win stamps return to elite