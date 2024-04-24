Alabama center James Brockermeyer enters NCAA transfer portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program saw its second scholarship player enter the transfer portal since the latest window opened up over a week ago. Redshirt junior center James Brockermeyer entered the transfer portal on Wednesday with a “do not contact” tag. This means Brockermeyer has an idea of which program he wants to transfer to. His preference is for other schools to not contact him once he officially enters the transfer portal.

In all likelihood, Brockermeyer will transfer to a school closer to home. The former four-star recruit is from Fort Worth, Texas. Several schools to keep an eye on are Texas, Baylor, and TCU.

In three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Brockermeyer played in five games at center. During the spring, he was competing for the starting center spot alongside junior Parker Brailsford. Now, he will look to finish out his college career elsewhere.

Alabama offensive lineman James Brockermeyer has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, @On3sports has learned. The former four-star recruit has a do not contact tag on his portal entry. More: https://t.co/MKzluyuS5R pic.twitter.com/CNI0mBYdzq — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 24, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama football program and its involvement in the transfer portal.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire