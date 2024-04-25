Alabama CB Terrion Arnold teases at potentially being drafted by the Lions

Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold is one of the 13 prospects in Detroit for the 2024 NFL draft. Arnold is widely expected to be long gone by the time the hometown Lions make their scheduled pick at No. 29 overall.

Yet there is some hubbub that the Lions could be interested in trading up to land Arnold, who is a great schematic fit for what Aaron Glenn’s Detroit defense is expected to look like in 2024 and beyond. At an event with the Special Olympics on Wednesday, Arnold played coy when asked about any inside information he might have about the Lions’ potentially trading up.

“That’s classified information,” Arnold deadpanned.

The Lions recently held a pre-draft visit with Arnold, and have also spent considerable time with him at Alabama’s pro day and the NFL Scouting Combine. Moving up to select Arnold would almost certainly mean jumping ahead of the Indianapolis Colts at No. 15 overall; the CB-needy Colts and Arnold have been a very popular pairing since the combine in February.

What would that cost the Lions?

A move to No. 14 to deal with the New Orleans Saints would almost certainly cost Detroit No. 29, No. 73 in the third round and next year’s first-round pick, with the Saints perhaps sending back a Day 3 pick this year with No. 14.

Lions GM Brad Holmes has never shied from being aggressive in going to get his guy, but that’s giving up a lot for Arnold. We’ll find out just how much Arnold knew in a few hours…

