Alabama CB Terrion Arnold shares heartfelt message for mom

You never know what you are going to see at the NFL Scouting Combine. Saturday, during the cornerback drills, former Alabama Terrion Arnold used his time in front of the camera as he was being interviewed by NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales to share an important message to his mom Tamala, thanking her for everything she did for him.

Arnold is one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft after a stellar career as a member of the Crimson Tide. Arnold noted in the interview he considers his leadership his greatest strength and he even took on that role with the other cornerbacks at the combine, who he referred to as the “1 percent”.

There is SO MUCH GOODNESS in this conversation with Terrion Arnold. He breaks down his tape… then sends a POWERFUL message to his amazing Mom Tamala. He had me in tears… @nflnetwork ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vkSXyh7Bup — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 1, 2024

March 20 is Alabama’s pro day and Arnold promises that what we saw in Indy was just a preview of the show he is going to put on there.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire