Alabama CB Terrion Arnold offers Pro Bowl upside for Raiders

It is no secret that the Raiders are in the market for a No. 1 cornerback. Nate Hobbs and Jack Jones’s play was solid last season, but the Raiders need a cornerback who can match up with the top receivers in the conference.

Sitting at No. 13, the Raiders have an excellent chance of drafting the top cornerback in the class. And that is none other than Terrion Arnold from Alabama.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they compared Arnold to former Kansas City Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed. Here is a snippet of why they believe he can be a similar player in the NFL:

I was most impressed with Arnold’s sheer aggression and competitive spirit. McKinstry and Cooper DeJean are more technically sound than Arnold, but he makes up for that with a fearless and physical demeanor. That competitiveness made me think of two-time Super Bowl champion L’Jarius Sneed. Their physical builds are nearly identical. Sneed is just a tick faster, but the two attack the game similarly with inside-outside versatility.

Arnold is a unique prospect because he has experience playing in the slot and on the outside. He’s tough and physical and has plenty of reps against the top receivers in the country.

The Raiders have a lot of needs to address early in the 2024 NFL Draft, but if they come away with Arnold at No. 13, that would fill their biggest problem spot. Expect Arnold to be on the short list of names the Raiders consider in Round 1.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire