Alabama CB Terrion Arnold had top-30 visit with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals continue to bring in NFL draft prospects for their 30 allotted official meetings. One of the latest is Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold. He posted a video of him with LSU receiver Malik Nabers at the Cardinals’ team facility in Tempe.

Arnold also met with the Cardinal at the NFL combine.

He is considered by some to be the best cornerback in the draft.

Arnold is six feet tall and 189 pounds. At the NFL combine, he ran the 40 in 4.50 seconds.

Last season, he picked off five passes and broke up a total of 12 for Alabama. He also had 63 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

He is a viable target for the Cardinals if they trade back from the fourth pick. He likely will not be on the board by the time the Cardinals pick again at No. 27.

