Alabama CB Marcus Banks expected to transfer to Miami

Alabama has found plenty of success within the NCAA Transfer Portal. Nick Saban has been able to recruit players from other high-profile programs and utilize their talents to help make the Crimson Tide better overall.

Recently, Alabama has brought in center Landon Dickerson from Florida State, Ohio State wide receiver Jameson Williams and Tennessee linebacker Henry To’oTo’o.

However, the portal can also take away talent just as fast as it can give it.

Former Alabama cornerback Marcus Banks joined the program in 2019 as a four-star defensive back. He spent roughly a season and a half with the Crimson Tide before entering the transfer portal early-November.

The Houston native totaled eight tackles and a single interception in his time at Alabama.

He is now expected to exit the transfer portal and land in Coral Gables, Florida, where Mario Cristobal is now at the helm of the University of Miami.

Though no official announcement has been made by Banks, 247Sports experts Gaby Urrutia and Clint Brewster are both 100% confident that the cornerback will end up a Cane.

Since Cristobal took over for Manny Diaz in Miami, the former Oregon head coach managed to land another player connect to Alabama. Five-star tight end Jaleel Skinner flipped his commitment from Alabama to Miami on National Signing Day.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to share updated regarding Marcus Banks and his time in the nCAA Transfer Portal.

