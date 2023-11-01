Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry named a semifinalist for Jim Thorpe Award

The most prestigious award that a cornerback or safety can win in college football is Paycom’s Jim Thorpe Award. The award recognizes the top defensive back in college football. On Monday, the semifinalists were revealed. Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry was one of 15 that made the cut.

Other SEC defensive backs that were also named semifinalists were Georgia cornerback Malaki Starks, Missouri cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, and Auburn safety Jaylin Simpson.

McKinstry has been a bright spot in Alabama’s secondary this season. He has 26 tackles, one sack, one interception, and five pass breakups. McKinstry is one of top cover corners in the country and is projected to be a first-round draft pick in this year’s NFL draft.

No tricks here, only the treat of revealing our #ThorpeAward Semifinalists 🏆👏 After 8 hard-fought weeks, congrats to our 15 best DBs in the country! pic.twitter.com/BaD7QZ8us5 — Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (@jimthorpeaward) October 31, 2023

