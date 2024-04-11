Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry passes medical recheck for foot fracture

Alabama cornerback prospect Kool-Aid McKinstry, who could be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has passed his medical recheck, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. At the NFL combine, it was discovered that he had a Jones fracture in his foot, preventing him from completing the drills and tests.

He had surgery to repair in the fracture.

His medical recheck revealed that it is healing properly.

That should clear the way for him to be selected when expected. He is projected to be selected as high as in the first round of the draft and the Arizona Cardinals are a team often projected to select him in mock drafts.

Typically a six- to eight-week recovery, he should be in good shape to be ready for training camp at the end of July.

