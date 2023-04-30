Alabama CB Jahquez Robinson transfers to CU Buffs

The Colorado Buffaloes’ mass exodus of players has not affected them in the portal. Deion Sanders and his staff continue to bring in high-profile players as they put together a loaded roster.

Now, Alabama CB Jahquez Robinson is following defensive coordinator Charles Kelly to Boulder, as he posted on his Twitter page.

The Buffs have been extra busy on the defensive front, including adding a pair of Florida State players despite a flurry of names leaving the program after the spring game.

Robinson saw a limited role in Tuscaloosa and could be used quite a bit alongside Cormani McClain and Travis Hunter in the secondary.

Former Crimson Tide linebacker Demouy Kennedy also transferred to Colorado, and the Buffs’ defense is looking dangerous after a disastrous 1-11 season.

Robinson was a four-star recruit out of high school in 2020, but the stacked Crimson Tide roster made it difficult for him to earn playing time.

In what has become a recurring theme, the Buffs continue to add talent to their roster, and Coach Prime has quickly changed the culture of this team.

