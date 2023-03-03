Alabama CB Eli Ricks emulates play style after Texans’ Derek Stingley

INDIANAPOLIS — It isn’t often that SEC West foes Alabama and LSU join forces.

However, former Crimson Tide cornerback Eli Ricks used to play for the Tigers from 2020-21 when Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley was finishing up his college career. Through those two seasons together, Ricks and Stingley forged a relationship that transcended even after Ricks transferred to Alabama for 2022.

“Me and him are very close,” Ricks said at the NFL combine when asked who he patterns his game after. “I talked to him the day before yesterday. He was one of my best friends. And I’ve learned a lot from him.”

One piece of advice that Stingley imparted upon Ricks as he prepared for the combine is to showcase one’s true self and football talent.

Said Ricks: “Just be yourself. Be comfortable, be confident in your own skin and I think I’m doing pretty good job at that.”

Ricks generated 13 combined tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, and four pass breakups through nine games for Alabama in 2022.

