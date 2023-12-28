Alabama CB duo could be high on Green Bay’s 2024 NFL Draft board

Jaire Alexander or no Jaire Alexander, it hasn’t mattered for the Green Bay Packers’ secondary. Over the past three weeks they’ve been lit up like the Griswold house. It was Tommy DeVito on Monday Night Football, then it was Baker Mayfield making Lambeau Field his playground, and last week it was Bryce Young’s breakout game.

With the play of the defense over the past nine quarters, Joe Barry’s seat is as hot as Grandma Betty’s hot dish. Regardless of the defensive coordinator next season the Packers desperately need a playmaker or four in the secondary.

Since taking over as general manager in 2018, Brian Gutekunst has used three first-round picks on defensive backs. A path that he could take once again on the 2024 NFL Draft.

If Gutekunst decides to walk down that path again on April 25, he could turn to the Alabama secondary to add premium talent to Green Bay’s secondary.

On New Year’s Day, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold will take center stage when Alabama squares off against Michigan in the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide cornerbacks could both be on Green Bay’s radar when they are on the clock in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Calm, cool and collected. That’s McKinstry. The Alabama cornerback never looks panicked out on the gridiron and has only given up two receptions of 30-plus yards over the past two seasons.

He’s a well-balanced athlete with coordinated feet to mirror. The former five-star recruit has the oily hips to open up and stay hitched to the wide receiver’s hip pockets downfield. McKinstry has the length to chock passing lanes and is disruptive at the catch point.

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 25: Terrion Arnold #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after intercepting the final pass of the game in their 27-24 win over the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Terrion Arnold

The Joker would love Arnold for his combative spirit. The Alabama cornerback is more than willing to stick his nose in against the run and he’s feisty at the catch point.

Arnold has quick feet and everything moves in sync during his backpedal. A former high school safety, Arnold brings slot-boundary versatility to the secondary, and this season, he’s logged nearly 200 snaps (196) in the slot.

Arnold has enjoyed a breakout season for the Crimson Tide. He enters the College Football Playoff with 61 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions and 11 pass deflections.

With his athleticism, fluidity in coverage, football IQ and age (20) Arnold could be high on Green Bay’s board.

Heading into the season, the cornerback room was a perceived strength for the Packers. Alexander has missed the majority of the season and his days may or may not be numbered in Green Bay. Rasul Douglas has been shipped off to Buffalo and Keisean Nixon is set to be a free agent. Eric Stokes is still trying to rediscover his rookie form and Carrington Valentine has flashed potential during his rookie season.

Even if everything surrounding Alexander turns out to be a whole lot of nothing and he’s happy in Green Bay, the cornerback position needs a talent infusion this offseason. Given the state of the cornerback room at 1265 Lombardi Avenue, it would not be shocking to see the Packers select McKinstry or Arnold in the first round on April 25th.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire