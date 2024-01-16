Alabama CB Dezz Ricks officially enters the transfer portal

We talk a lot about guys in the transfer portal that LSU should definitely go after. This one is a no-brainer.

Desmond Ricks had LSU as one of his final schools on his signing day but he chose to go to Alabama instead. Now that Nick Saban has retired, Ricks has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Ricks was a five-star cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class and he had narrowed his list down to LSU, Alabama and Florida on his signing day. He chose to go with Saban over LSU but he now has a chance to go to the bayou. This is a position of need for the Tigers and a kid that they were very high on in last year’s recruiting class. It makes a lot of sense for Brian Kelly to go after him.

Ricks did not appear in any games for the Crimson Tide last season so he will go to his next school with four years of eligibility left.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire