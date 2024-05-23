Alabama catcher Mac Guscette named Buster Posey Award semifinalist

On Wednesday, Alabama Crimson Tide catcher Mac Guscette was named a semifinalist for the Buster Posey Award. The award recognizes the top catcher in the country at the Division 1 level.

Guscette has had a stellar season from behind the plate. The native of Nokomis, Florida leads the SEC with 16 runners caught stealing. 12 of which came in conference play.

At the plate, Guscette has been just as productive. He has amassed a .333 batting average with 10 home runs and 39 runs batted in.

Guscette has provided valuable experience and leadership for the Crimson Tide this season. If Alabama reaches the NCAA Tournament, he will need to make an impact early and often for the Crimson Tide to have success.

