Alabama bullies the Bulldogs, beats Mississippi State in Starkville 82-74

Nate Oats and the Alabama men’s basketball team earned another road win on Saturday night with their 82-74 victory over a tough and physical Mississippi State team.

Alabama is better known for its speed and athleticism on the court but on Saturday night, the Tide brought a ton of toughness and out-bullied the Bulldogs to improve to 11-5 on the season and 3-0 in SEC play.

The Tide were once again led by senior guard Mark Sears who poured in 22 points and knocked down some clutch free throws down the stretch to secure the victory for Alabama.

Rylan Griffen (17) and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (19) also helped carry the Tide offense while Grant Nelson’s physical paint protection was also key to Alabama’s success on the road. Nelson finished with three blocked shots on the night.

Up next for Alabama is a home matchup against Missouri on Tuesday night.

