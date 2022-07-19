Alabama’s Bryce Young lands on the Davey O’Brien watch list

The 2022 SEC media days are in full swing, and some of the preseason award watch lists are being released. Just yesterday, a pair of Alabama players landed on the Maxwell Award watch list in quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson.

On Tuesday it was announced that Young has now been named to the Davey O’Brien watch list. The Davey O’Brien is awarded to the nation’s top collegiate quarterback.

Young is the reigning winner of the award and former Tide quarterback Mac Jones won it for his fantastic season in 2020.

Young and Jones are the only two Alabama quarterbacks to have ever been awarded the Davey O’Brien.

