Alabama S Brian Branch calls playing with Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick a ‘dream come true’

The Pittsburgh Steelers already have one elite former Alabama safety. Why not add another? Alabama safety Brian Branch spoke on Thursday and he said it would be a “dream come true” to be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft and play alongside former Crimson Tide safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

If the Steelers want Branch, they would likely need to use their first-round pick. Branch is the best all-around safety in the draft. Branch’s strengths are as a tackler and in zone coverage. Branch should test well at the NFL Scouting Combine this week and can only improve his draft stock.

With the Steelers facing two free-agent decisions at safety between Terrell Edmunds and Damontae Kazee, Branch would make one of those players expendable.

Let us know in the comments if you would let one of the Steelers free agents leave and replace them with Branch.

