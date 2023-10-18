Alabama breaks the top 10 in latest College Football power rankings

Alabama’s early-season loss to Texas at home set the Crimson Tide back, but the team has slowly been crawling back. The latest AP Top 25 Poll has the Tide outside the top 10, but College Sports Wire’s power rankings disagree.

Despite Arkansas making a huge statement in the second half of the Week 7 matchup in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide held on to earn the win. For that effort, Alabama jumped two spots to No. 9 in the latest national power rankings.

“Alabama jumped out to a 21-6 lead against Arkansas before putting things on autopilot and almost allowing the Razorbacks to come back and win. The offense is connecting on big plays, which is encouraging, but Jalen Milroe and the passing game still leave a lot to be desired in terms of efficiency. Luckily, the Tide have a defense that resembles the Nick Saban teams of old. Get used to more close games in SEC play, but Alabama remains the favorite in the West at this point.”

The Crimson Tide hosts Tennessee this week in a top-20 contest in a big-time SEC showdown.

The Crimson Tide hosts Tennessee this week in a top-20 contest in a big-time SEC showdown.

