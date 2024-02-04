Alabama blows out Mississippi State at home 99-67

Though Alabama started a bit slow, the Crimson Tide ultimately played an excellent two halves of basketball and got the dominant win over Mississippi State with a final score of 99-67.

The Crimson Tide got into foul trouble very early in the second half, with head coach Nate Oats also playing a role in that. However, it didn’t really matter all too much how often Mississippi State got to the line because it never made much of a dent in Alabama’s lead.

In typical fashion, Mark Sears led the Tide in scoring with a total of 21 points. Roll Tide Wire will share a full Box Score Breakdown with analysis.

Next up for Alabama is a short road trip to the eastern side of the state. The Crimson Tide and Auburn will rematch after Alabama won the first meeting between the two in Tuscaloosa just a few weeks ago.

