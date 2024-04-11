Alabama’s biggest spring transfer portal need revealed

The Spring transfer portal window will soon open for all college football programs, and some teams are expected to be very active participants. The Alabama Crimson Tide roster has plenty of strengths, but head coach Kalen DeBoer should pay close attention to the defensive secondary. Alabama is a program to watch when the portal opens.

As players come and go via the transfer portal, roster management is more difficult than ever. The most skilled recruiters must have the ability to not only bring players in, but keep them on the roster.

Taking over for legendary head coach Nick Saban was never going to be an easy task, but DeBoer has taken the challenge on and has, so far, been meeting expectations.

With the Spring transfer portal window looming, the DeBoer and the Crimson Tide must hone in on positions that lack depth and start-worthy talent.

For Alabama, the program is expected to be seeking defensive backs, according to Adam Ritenberg of ESPN, who recently named the primary needs of a few major programs (subscription required) that can be addressed by the transfer portal.

“Kalen DeBoer’s roster management — like just about everything he does in taking over for Nick Saban — will be closely monitored. DeBoer’s first month on the job felt much longer, as he scrambled to finalize the coaching staff and limit a significant portal exodus. Alabama ultimately retained a key offensive lineman in Proctor but suffered some significant departures in the back of its defense, most notably safety Caleb Downs to Ohio State. The Tide are replacing other standouts in the defensive backfield with Terrion Arnold (five interceptions, 12 pass breakups in 2023) and Kool-Aid McKinstry (seven pass breakups) off to the NFL. Alabama already added two notable transfers in Domani Jackson (USC) and Keon Sabb (Michigan), and the program returns notable players such as safety Malachi Moore, a starter and captain in 2023.”

Spring practices have been ongoing, and the coaches have raved about what they’ve seen. However, there is always room for improvement. In a season where the program will be under a microscope, DeBoer needs to craft a special roster, especially if they look to return to the College Football Playoffs.

There’s no telling who will be available via the portal, and how hard Alabama will press to land the best possible players. The current state of college football allows players to seek playing time and name, image, likeness deals. DeBoer may still be navigating those waters, which could make it difficult to compete with other programs that are recruiting the same players.

When does the spring transfer portal open?

Players are allowed to enter the portal, be recruited by all programs around the country and commit to teams beginning April 16.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the team looks to make a splash in the transfer portal.

