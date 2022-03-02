Alabama’s biggest question mark heading into the 2022 season

Just as was the case in the 2021 campaign, the Alabama Crimson Tide has questions with their wide receivers. Not so much on the topic of talent but who is going to step up for head coach Nick Saban.

Last season the team had a known commodity in John Metchie III and Slade Bolden. The unknown revolved around former Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Jameson Williams. The transfer was buried on the depth chart in Colombus and opted to come to Tuscaloosa for an opportunity. It paid off in a big way as he was the leading receiver in yards, yards per reception, and touchdowns.

Fast forward one calendar year and we are having the same conversation with Holmon Wiggins looking to revamp the group once again. This year they added former Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton to give some experience to the room.

According to ESPN’s look at teams in the projected top 25, the biggest question for the Tide is going to be their wide receiver corps once again.

What Alex Scarborough Says…

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban didn’t mince words when assessing the play of the Crimson Tide’s backup receivers in the national title game loss to Georgia. In a speech at a coaches clinic, he said there were “three guys” and “not one of them — not one — could take advantage of the opportunity they had.” While Saban wouldn’t name names, we will. The three receivers he was likely referring to were Agiye Hall, Ja’Corey Brooks and Traeshon Holden. With stars Jameson Williams and John Metchie III off to the NFL, it’s up to those three — plus the addition of Georgia transfer Jermaine Burton, the return of JoJo Earle from injury and more — to step up and fill the void they left behind.

Burton comes in with two years of playing experience with the Bulldogs. In two seasons he accounted for 53 receptions for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. When it comes to using the wide receivers, Alabama is at a different level. Especially since Georgia has two top-tier pass catchers at tight end they will likely feature.

Story continues

Bryce Young has plenty of options to throw to besides just Burton. Ja’Corey Brooks, Agiye Hall, Jojo Earle, and Traeshon Holden are also going to be in the mix.

Which one will break out in 2022?

List