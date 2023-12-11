What is Alabama’s biggest question to answer in the 2024 offseason?

Alabama has had a memorable 2023 college football season with plenty of ups and downs. While it’s not over yet, as the Tide are set to play Michigan in the Rose Bowl for the College Football Playoff, some questions loom over the program.

ESPN recently revealed the biggest question for every top 25 team as the 2024 offseason nears. For Alabama, it’s about replacing defensive production.

In his first year back with the Crimson Tide, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has done a great job. It also helps that he inherited a defense full of talented players. However, much of that talent is expected to depart for the NFL once the season officially comes to an end.

Alex Scarborough of ESPN broke down what the Crimson Tide must answer leading up to the 2024 season.

“It will take some time for a full picture of the departing starters on defense to become clear,” writes Scarborough. “But it’s safe to say that more than a few key players will be gone, whether it’s seniors Malachi Moore(defensive back), Jaylen Key (safety), Chris Braswell (linebacker) and Trezmen Marshall (linebacker) or underclassmen Dallas Turner (edge), Kool-Aid McKinstry(cornerback) and Terrion Arnold(cornerback). On top of that, outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler is reportedly set to join the Mississippi State staff. The good news? Alabama has one of the best young players in the country in defensive back Caleb Downs to build around and a front seven that should return some experience in Jaheim Oatis, Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell. And five-star cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe is on the way. That said, don’t be surprised if Nick Saban and his staff go into the portal and try to pull out a potential starter or two.”

Throughout Nick Saban’s tenure as the head coach of the Crimson Tide, the motto has been to reload and not rebuild when losing key contributors like those named by Scarborough. If Alabama wants to build upon the success of the 2023 season, Saban must find a way to rebuild the defense in a way that doesn’t sacrifice its existing high level of production.

This can be done by either utilizing the talented players in the 2024 recruiting class or by promoting those who are currently a few levels down on the depth chart.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the College Football Playoffs get underway.

