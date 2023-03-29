Alabama’s biggest question to answer before 2023 season

Alabama football’s 2022 season did not meet the championship standards of the Crimson Tide. Despite only losing two games and taking down a conference champion in a New Year’s Six bowl game, the team didn’t have the opportunity to play for an SEC Championship or a national title.

Nick Saban will have plenty of questions to answer over the 2023 offseason, with the biggest one being the offense.

Alabama lost Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young and the team’s leading rusher and receiver Jahmyr Gibbs. The transfer portal also took a few offensive contributors like Traeshon Holden and Trey Sanders.

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee argues the offense is the most questionable part of this team.

“It’s easy to just say “quarterback” for Alabama since, breaking news, superstar Bryce Young doesn’t reside in Tuscaloosa anymore,” writes Sallee. “The scheme under new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is much more intriguing. The former Notre Dame offensive coordinator will be more focused on running to set up the pass rather than the other way around, which was the focus of the Bill O’Brien offense. Coach Nick Saban has clearly made a philosophical switch, and it’ll be up to Rees to install it. We’ll know a lot more about the direction of the offense after the spring game when dual-threat weapon Jalen Milroe and pro-style deep threat Ty Simpson have had reps in front of the coaching staff.”

A new offensive coordinator, a quarterback battle, a new RB1 and some new faces at wide receiver make for unclear expectations when it comes to the Crimson Tide’s offense.

A few months stand in between today and the Week 1 matchup in early September against Middle Tennessee, but these questions won’t have clear answers for quite some time. So, fans should get comfortable being unsure as to what the offense will look like because it might take awhile.

