Alabama is becoming favorite to land four-star EDGE Noah Carter

The past few days have not only been tough on the roster in Tuscaloosa for new head football coach Kalen DeBoer but also for the fans of the Crimson Tide.

Alabama has seen several players enter the transfer portal since Nick Saban’s retirement including key contributors such as Caleb Downs and Kadyn Proctor.

Well, some good news may be on the way for Coach DeBoer and the Alabama faithful as it seems that the Crimson Tide have gained a lot of momentum for four-star EDGE defender Noah Carter.

Carter signed with Coach DeBoer and the Huskies during the early signing period but announced late Wednesday night that he had officially been let out of his national letter of intent to Washington.

I’ve Officially been granted out my NLI.. — Noah Carter (@3noahcarter) January 18, 2024

In that time, Alabama has been given a handful of Crystal Balls from 247Sports and appears to be the overwhelming favorite to land the talented defender.

