Alabama basketball's Nick Pringle did the dirty work vs Clemson in NCAA Tournament

LOS ANGELES – Nick Pringle was in the Alabama basketball locker room at Crypto.com Arena with a hard hat and the NCAA Tournament West Regional championship trophy.

“Just to be holding this, I never thought I’d be holding this, being from Seabrook, South Carolina,” Pringle said as he looked down at the trophy in his hands following the Crimson Tide’s victory against Clemson in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s just a dream come true, honestly.”

For the first time in school history, Alabama (25-11) is heading to the Final Four.

Pringle didn’t head to the main press conference room after the Tide’s program-changing win in March Madness, but his importance in getting Alabama to this point was emphasized by frontcourt mate Grant Nelson and head coach Nate Oats.

“Nick Pringle's leadership over these last four games has been the best Nick's played since he's been here,” Oats said.

Nelson, the star in Alabama’s Sweet 16 win against North Carolina, echoed his coach’s thoughts.

“Seeing all the hard work (Pringle) puts in every day … it really showed (against Clemson),” Nelson said. “It’s just great for him to step up, especially this time of year. He’s been a great leader the whole year.”

In another shot-making showcase that saw the fourth-seeded Crimson Tide (25-11) knock down 16 three-pointers against the sixth-seeded Tigers (24-12), Pringle did the dirty work.

“I do a lot of things that don’t show up on the stat sheet, but ultimately, that don’t really matter to me,” he said. “I just want to give my all to my team, sacrifice myself any time I get a chance.”

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound senior logged some noteworthy stats in the Elite Eight, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double performance since March 15 against Florida.

Pringle also put pressure on Clemson’s PJ Hall and Ian Schieffelin, racking up fouls on the frontcourt duo and knocking down 8-of-13 free throws.

“I feel like he brings the energy when no one else wants to,” Nelson said. “It’s great to have a guy like Nick on the team, who will really push us to just want this a little extra more.”

Pushing the Crimson Tide to give a little bit more was the goal for Pringle on Saturday, a night that ended with him holding a trophy.

“I told the guys it was about who wants it more,” he said. “. … This is fuel to the fire for me. Y’all probably saw I had a mad face on. I was ready to go. … Ultimately, we finished the job.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Alabama basketball's Nick Pringle among standouts in win vs Clemson