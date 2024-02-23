Alabama basketball's Mo Wague would've faced team suspension if not for SEC, per Nate Oats

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats said he did not see Crimson Tide forward Mohamed Wague throw an elbow to the head of Florida's Alex Condon during UA's 98-93 overtime win over the Gators on Wednesday, and would have suspended Wague himself had the SEC not done so Thursday.

The league issued a one-game suspension for "committing a fighting act."

"I didn't even see the play. I had no idea it even happened until after the game, and yeah, I did have a talk with him. It's not something that we do. He was extremely apologetic. For anyone that knows him, he's a great kid. I think he told me he apologized to the kid in the handshake line and went on social media and apologized for it again," Oats said Friday. "But there are still consequences for your actions and I 100% agree with the SEC's decision. If they didn't suspend him, we would've suspended him. It's not behavior we condone or tolerate around here."

Wague will sit out the Crimson Tide's road contest at Kentucky on Saturday (3 p.m., CBS). Alabama (19-7, 11-2) remains in first place in the SEC standings, one game ahead of Tennessee.

In averaging 10 minutes per game off the bench, he's seen limited action largely because he's been unable to stay out of foul trouble. The 6-foot-10 junior has averaged 4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 2.5 fouls, and played only three minutes against the Gators.

