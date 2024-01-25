Alabama basketball's Grant Nelson provides spark of toughness in win over AU | Goodbread

Grant Nelson clenched his fists and shook them in anger.

His face turned beet red as he let out a scream that was almost audible amid the roar of a packed Coleman Coliseum, and slapped the hands of a few Alabama basketball fans standing behind the basket, extending their approval.

The Alabama forward, to that point, had endured a rough game Wednesday in what's known as the Iron Bowl of Basketball. He'd not played well at all in the first half, and his emotion appeared to have as much to do with that as the fact that he'd just jammed home a reverse dunk to snap a 9-0 Auburn run for the Crimson Tide's first points of the second half.

That, and the whistle that put him on the free-throw line to complete a three-point play.

It was just what UA coach Nate Oats was looking for in a 79-75 Alabama win over rival Auburn: a little toughness, and it didn't have to come from the leading scorer or anyone else playing well. Toughness can come from anyone on the floor, at any moment, and just four days earlier Oats had lamented an embarrassing lack of it after the Crimson Tide's blowout loss to Tennessee in Knoxville. In that moment, Nelson offered a little moxie when he had previously looked ready to fold.

And in the second half, he did anything but fold.

With Alabama holding a precarious three-point lead with a minute left, he slammed home a put-back jam to extend the lead to 75-70. And after gathering his team-high 11th rebound off a crucial missed free throw with 12 seconds left, he was intentionally fouled and calmly buried two free throws to help ice the win. In a slugfest of a basketball game that was tight in the final minutes, the Crimson Tide's skinniest starter played as physical a game as he could – and, what's more, overcame a dismal first half to be a critical factor in the victory.

"We needed him to play like that, and he needed that for his confidence. He needed to know he can go against a top-10 team in the country and give us a double-double," Oats said. "He doesn't have to make threes to impact the game. I'm good with him shooting open threes, and he'll make some here and there."

Oats, clearly, is a Nelson fan.

He's shown faith in the transfer from North Dakota State with consistent minutes through some spotty play since the SEC schedule began. He showed that faith again Wednesday when, after Nelson slogged through 12 empty minutes and 1-of-5 shooting from the floor in the first half, Oats played him 19 of 20 minutes in the second half.

That's not always the easiest thing to do when talented bench players can count their own minutes on two hands. But with the Crimson Tide very much in need of a signature win, against a team ranked sixth in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, Oats' belief in Nelson paid off.

And for Nelson, a little toughness paid off, too.

