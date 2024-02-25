Alabama basketball's defense stunk again, but credit Kentucky offense, too | Goodbread

On a day that Kentucky basketball sank an incredible 41 of 65 shots, Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham knifed past Sam Walters and Grant Nelson for one of them on Saturday, flipping a prayer of a layup so high it bounced a couple times off the top of the Rupp Arena backboard, long enough to wonder whether this should be a historic night for the Wildcats offense, then rolled off and fell straight through the basket with an affirmative answer.

Kentucky 117, Alabama 95.

Dillingham's good fortune came in a tight game, with UK leading just 27-26 with 10:39 remaining in the first half, but it signaled what was to come: an onslaught of Wildcats scoring that threatened the kinds of records Alabama didn't want to break.

To wit:

UK's 117 points fell six short of breaking the mark for the most ever scored against the Crimson Tide, and tied the 1967 Alabama team (against Vanderbilt) for the third-highest allowance ever.

The Wildcats scored more points in the first 17 minutes (48) than South Carolina, which is now 22-5 on the season, scored in 40 minutes in a 74-47 loss at Coleman Coliseum on Jan. 9.

Alabama has now allowed 2,130 points in 27 games, or 78.9 per game. At its current pace, it will break the school record for points allowed in a season (2,735) in its 34th game, which would be its third postseason contest once the SEC Tournament begins.

UA coach Nate Oats was predictably exasperated by his team's defensive effort, essentially acknowledging that this edition of the Crimson Tide will likely go only as far as its own prolific offense will carry it.

"We've had question marks about our defense all year. Those question marks are completely erased. Everybody knows we don't really guard at this point," Oats said in his opening post-game remarks. "I thought our effort stunk."

Effort was a clear issue, especially late in the game when the outcome had been determined. But there was more under the surface of Kentucky's 117-point barrage — namely UK bucketed 29 points off turnovers and another 16 in transition.

"That's 45 points before you even give your half-court defense a chance to get a stop," Oats noted.

It would be easy enough to pile on this Alabama defense with an elbow off the top rope after such a dismal showing, especially in a big game in which motivation shouldn't be an issue. But that Dillingham miracle, which was surrounded by 40 minutes of red-hot shooting by the Wildcats, demands some recognition that this was also just Kentucky's day. To shred the Alabama defense as the sole reason for the loss is to fail to credit UK for a performance deserving of a hat tip.

No, Alabama's defense isn't that good. Hasn't been all season.

Yes, defense will be its eventual undoing — what else could be the Achilles' heel for an Alabama team that leads the nation in scoring?

And no, there isn't a team in the country that would've beaten the 'Cats on Saturday.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball's defense stunk, but credit Kentucky offense, too