Alabama basketball without two players who did not make the trip for the Georgia game

Alabama basketball was without two players at Georgia: Forward Nick Pringle and guard Davin Cosby Jr.

Each absence was for different reasons. Cosby did not make the trip because of an illness, a team spokesperson told The Tuscaloosa News. Meanwhile, Pringle was not with the team because of "conduct detrimental to the team," per the SEC Network broadcast. Alabama coach Nate Oats said postgame that Pringle is suspended.

"He's got to decide whether he wants to be part of this program or not," Oats said. "Some of his decisions, how he conducts himself, nothing bad off the court or anything like that. In practice, in games. We'll see where he goes. We'll meet when I get back."

Without Cosby and Pringle, Alabama managed to beat Georgia 85-76 on Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens.

Pringle did not play in the first half of the LSU game this past Saturday. He also was suspended earlier in the season for the Arkansas State game in December, also for conduct detrimental to the team.

Pringle was a starter at one point this season with 11 total starts, but he was moved to a bench role. He is averaging 15.8 minutes per game this season with an average of 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Cosby has averaged 8.7 minutes per game while averaging 4.1 points and 1.2 rebounds.

