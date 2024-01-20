Alabama basketball vs. Tennessee score: Live updates from Thompson-Boling Arena

Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over Tennessee on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide has started SEC play off strong, winning its first four games. But it hasn't faced a team of the Vols' caliber yet in conference play. Tennessee has a top 25 offense and defense, per KenPom. The Vols' defense ranks No. 2 in the country in defensive efficiency.

Alabama is No. 1 in offensive efficiency, though, so it will be a matchup of one of the country's best offenses vs. one of the nation's best defenses. Earlier in the season, the Crimson Tide couldn't find a way to close out tough road games during the nonconference portion of the schedule; Alabama will have an opportunity in Knoxville to show if it has grown from those close losses to teams such as Purdue, Arizona and Creighton.

Alabama basketball score vs. Tennessee

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2

