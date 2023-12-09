Alabama basketball vs. Purdue score: Live updates from Toronto

Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over Purdue on Saturday in Toronto, Canada.

It begins an absolute nonconference gauntlet for the Crimson Tide (6-2). The Boilermakers (7-1) are ranked No. 4 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll. Then, the Alabama basketball schedule includes matchups with No. 11 Creighton on the road before a game against No. 1 Arizona.

Alabama coach Nate Oats always likes to schedule tough games during the nonconference point of the schedule to prepare his team for the conference slate. This year is no different, but scheduling doesn't get much tougher than this. Even if the Crimson Tide emerges 0-3 from that slate, those will be three good losses that help Alabama see where it needs to improve. Win any of those games, and that's a quality win that will booster the resumé come March.

Speaking of the NCAA Tournament, this matchup vs. Purdue is a game between two of the four No. 1 seeds from March Madness in 2023. Zach Edey will need to be a focal point for the Crimson Tide. The Canadian center is averaging 23.7 points per game, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game this season. The 7-foot-4, 300-pounder had an elite season a year ago, winning six major national player of the year awards.

Alabama basketball score vs. Purdue

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 12:30 p.m. CT

Channel: FOX

