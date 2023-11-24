Alabama basketball vs. Ohio State score: Live updates from Emerald Coast Classic

No. 15 Alabama basketball looks to score a victory over Ohio State in the second round of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, on Friday.

The Crimson Tide aims to remain unbeaten after a perfect 4-0 start to the season at home. The Buckeyes (4-1) have beaten Dayton, Oakland, Merrimack and Western Michigan but lost to No. 13 Texas A&M.

Ohio State's win over Western Michigan was considered the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic, while Alabama's win over Mercer was the first-round game for the Crimson Tide. The two games were in Columbus, Ohio, and Tuscaloosa, respectively.

With a win over Ohio State, Alabama would face the winner of the Santa Clara/Oregon game on Saturday. With a loss to the Buckeyes, Alabama would play the loser of the Santa Clara/Oregon game.

Alabama basketball score vs. Ohio State

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: CBS Sports Network

