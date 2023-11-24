Alabama basketball vs. Ohio State score: Live updates from Emerald Coast Classic
No. 15 Alabama basketball looks to score a victory over Ohio State in the second round of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, on Friday.
The Crimson Tide aims to remain unbeaten after a perfect 4-0 start to the season at home. The Buckeyes (4-1) have beaten Dayton, Oakland, Merrimack and Western Michigan but lost to No. 13 Texas A&M.
Ohio State's win over Western Michigan was considered the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic, while Alabama's win over Mercer was the first-round game for the Crimson Tide. The two games were in Columbus, Ohio, and Tuscaloosa, respectively.
With a win over Ohio State, Alabama would face the winner of the Santa Clara/Oregon game on Saturday. With a loss to the Buckeyes, Alabama would play the loser of the Santa Clara/Oregon game.
MARK SEARS: How conversation with LeBron James helped shape career of Alabama basketball's Mark Sears
NATE OATS: How Nate Oats turned offseason curveballs into home runs for Alabama basketball
Alabama basketball score vs. Ohio State
What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Channel: CBS Sports Network
Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.
This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball score vs. Ohio State in Emerald Coast Classic