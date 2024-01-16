Alabama basketball vs. Missouri score: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum

Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over Missouri on Tuesday at Coleman Coliseum.

On one side is a Crimson Tide team that has experienced a resurgence in SEC play with three straight wins. On the other side are the Tigers, who have yet to secure an SEC win.

Also, Red Panda is set to perform at Coleman Coliseum during halftime of the game.

Dennis Gates is in his second season coaching Missouri. He led the Tigers to a Round of 32 game in the NCAA Tournament this past postseason.

Alabama looks to continue stacking wins in SEC play after some struggles against a gauntlet stretch in the nonconference portion of the schedule. The key for the Crimson Tide will be not looking ahead, considering there's a big matchup looming vs. Tennessee in Knoxville this weekend.

Alabama basketball score vs. Missouri

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Nick Kelly is the Alabama beat writer for The Tuscaloosa News

