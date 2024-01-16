Will Alabama basketball vs. Missouri be postponed or rescheduled due to weather?

Winter weather has descended upon Alabama this week. Will weather affect the Alabama basketball game vs. Missouri?

UA suspended normal operations Tuesday because of severe weather. Offices were closed and classes were canceled.

As of Tuesday morning, the game between the Crimson Tide and Tigers is expected to be played, though. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. at Coleman Coliseum. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

"Tonight’s men’s basketball game will be played as scheduled with additional safety modifications," UA announced. "Fans are strongly encouraged to use caution and check the latest local weather and road conditions before traveling to campus. Athletics will provide additional details to season ticket holders and students regarding parking and seating for tonight’s game."

Alabama basketball looks to improve to 4-0 in SEC play. Meanwhile, Missouri has struggled to start conference play, losing all three games.

