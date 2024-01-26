Alabama basketball vs. LSU: Score prediction, scouting report

Alabama basketball looks to score a victory over LSU on Saturday, fresh off a big win over Auburn.

The Crimson Tide remains tied for first place in the SEC and it will look to stay in that spot. LSU shouldn't be as much of a challenge as the Auburn game, but Alabama needs to keep its foot on the gas if it still wants to win the SEC title.

The Crimson Tide has taken care of business against the teams it is expected to beat, and for Alabama to keep its SEC title hopes alive, that will need to continue against LSU.

The Tigers started off SEC play well, beating the likes of Texas A&M and Vanderbilt before dropping a game to Auburn, beating Ole Miss and then losing two in a row to Texas A&M and Georgia. LSU will aim to avoid a third consecutive loss when it plays Alabama.

Ahead of the matchup on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN) at Coleman Coliseum, here's a look at the Tigers (11-8, 3-3 SEC) and how they compare to Alabama (13-6, 5-1 SEC).

Projected starting lineup for LSU

Guard Jalen Cook (junior): 6-foot, 194 pounds. Averages: 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.1 blocks, 3.1 turnovers.

Guard Mike Williams (freshman): 6-foot-3, 181 pounds. Averages: 7.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.1 blocks, 1.3 turnovers.

Forward: Jordan Wright (senior): 6-foot-6, 230 pounds. Averages: 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.1 steals, 0.3 blocks, 1.8 turnovers.

Forward Jalen Reed (sophomore): 6-foot-10, 226 pounds. Averages: 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.9 blocks.

Center Will Baker (senior): 7-foot, 245 pounds. Averages: 11 points, 5.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.4 steals, 0.7 blocks, 2.1 turnovers.

LSU's rotation

The Tigers will also feature Derek Fountain (averaging 20.2 minutes), Carlos Stewart (19.5 minutes), Tyrell Ward (19.4 minutes) and Trae Hannibal (18.1 minutes), among others. Twelve of 13 players who have seen playing time average 10 minutes or more per game. So LSU figures to use a variety of players.

How LSU stacks up with Alabama in scoring, defense and tempo

KenPom tracks adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency, which are points scored and allowed per 100 possessions. LSU has a better defense than offense, but neither statistic is in the top 50 nationally.

As for tempo, Alabama plays faster but LSU isn't far behind. KenPom measures the adjusted tempo statistic based on the number of possessions per 40 minutes.

Adjusted offensive efficiency:

LSU: 109.9 (125th nationally)

Alabama: 125.4 (2nd)

Adjusted defensive efficiency:

LSU: 100.2 (53rd nationally)

Alabama: 100.6 (57th)

Tempo

LSU: 70.8 (56th nationally)

Alabama: 72.1 (22nd)

Score prediction

Alabama 90, LSU 67: The Crimson Tide is due for another blowout victory. It probably won't be the 40-point win from a season ago, but Alabama will win this game comfortably at home.

