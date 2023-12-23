Alabama basketball vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum

Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide has just wrapped up a gauntlet in its nonconference schedule, and Alabama lost four of its past five games. Now, the Crimson Tide returns home to get back on track.

The game vs. Eastern Kentucky will provide an opportunity for a bit of a reset as SEC play nears. The Crimson Tide won't be back at Coleman Coliseum for a game until Jan. 9, when South Carolina comes to town. Before then, Alabama will face Liberty in Birmingham on Dec. 30 and Vanderbilt in Nashville on Jan. 6.

The Crimson Tide enters the matchup with Eastern Kentucky one game above .500, but Alabama is still ranked No. 9 in KenPom heading into the game.

MARK SEARS: How conversation with LeBron James helped shape career of Alabama basketball's Mark Sears

NICK SABAN, NATE OATS: Picture Nick Saban the point guard and Nate Oats the wide receiver ― it actually happened

Alabama basketball score vs. Eastern Kentucky

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball score vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live updates