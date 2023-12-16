Alabama basketball vs. Creighton: Live updates from Omaha

Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over Creighton on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

The No. 8 Bluejays provide the latest tough matchup in an absolute gauntlet of a week and a half the Crimson Tide scheduled. Alabama lost to No. 4 Purdue in Toronto this past Saturday, and after the Creighton game, the Crimson Tide will travel to Phoenix on Dec. 20 to face No. 1 Arizona.

Alabama coach Nate Oats likes to schedule tough nonconference matchups to prepare his team for the conference slate, but there might not ever be a tougher three-game stretch than this one.

Guard Mark Sears will look to build on a strong performance he had in Toronto, tallying 35 points. Alabama will also aim to stay out of foul trouble this game after several players fouled out against Purdue, limiting the Crimson Tide down the stretch in a back-and-forth game.

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: FOX

