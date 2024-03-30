Alabama basketball vs Clemson live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Elite Eight

Alabama basketball is back in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history.

The No. 4 Crimson Tide is set to play No. 6 Clemson in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday. Alabama coach Nate Oats, point guard Mark Sears and forward Grant Nelson will be trying to take the Tide to a place its never been: The Final Four.

Alabama vs Clemson live score updates in Elite Eight bracket

What channel is Alabama vs Clemson on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: CBS

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | Sling TV

Alabama will tip off vs. Clemson on TBS/truTV. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV. Announcers for the game are Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce.

Alabama vs Clemson start time, TV info, location

Start time: Approximately 7:49 p.m. CT

TV info: TBS/truTV

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California.

Alabama vs Clemson preview

Alabama: A 3-point shooting team that strives when pushing the pace, the Crimson Tide is capable of knocking off any opponent in the country if its shots are falling from deep.

Clemson: The Tigers didn't close the regular season particularly strong — they lost three of their last four heading into the NCAA Tournament — but they've seemed to have caught a groove. Clemson has held opponents to 64 points per game in March Madness.

Team vs Team odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM as of Saturday morning.

Spread: Alabama (-2.5)

Over/under: 164.5

Moneyline: Alabama -155, Clemson +125

Alabama vs Clemson prediction, game picks

Alabama 85, Clemson 80: "If the Crimson Tide played like it did against UNC, it's going to the Final Four. Grant Nelson and Mark Sears each competing at a high level will be too much for Clemson to stop." - Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.

Alabama vs Clemson injury updates

Alabama: Senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is day to day with a head injury. He missed last game against North Carolina.

Clemson: N/A

Alabama vs Clemson stats

Alabama

PPG: 90.7

PPG allowed: 81.1

FG% 47.7%

3PT% : 36.8%

KenPom ranking: No. 14

Clemson

PPG: 77.2

PPG allowed: 70.7

FG% 46.8%

3PT% : 35.2%

KenPom ranking: No. 19

Alabama vs Clemson championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM as of Saturday morning:

ALABAMA: +2000

CLEMSON: +3000

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Alabama's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

March 28 89-87 W vs. North Carolina (NCAA Tournament) March 24 72-61 W vs. Grand Canyon (NCAA Tournament) March 22 109-96 W vs. Charleston (NCAA Tournament) March 15 102-88 L vs. Florida (SEC Tournament) March 9 82-88 win vs. Arkansas

Clemson basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Clemson's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here.

March 28 W 77-72 vs. Arizona (NCAA Tournament) March 24 W 72-64 vs. Baylor (NCAA Tournament) March 22 W 77-56 vs. New Mexico (NCAA Tournament) March 13 L 76-55 vs. Boston College (ACC Tournament) March 9 L 81-76 vs. Wake Forest

