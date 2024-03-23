Alabama basketball vs Charleston live score, updates, highlights from 2024 March Madness game

Alabama basketball's March Madness journey starts with its first-round matchup against 13 seed Charleston on Friday in Spokane, Washington.

The No. 4 seed Crimson Tide (21-11, 13-5 in SEC play) has lost three of its last four games heading into the NCAA Tournament, including a quarterfinals loss to Florida in the SEC Tournament. Led by senior guard Mark Sears, who averaged 21.1 points per game during the regular season, Alabama looks to avoid being the next team upset by a double-digit seed this year.

Charleston, the winners of the Colonial Athletic Association, are led by third-year coach Pat Kelsey, who has the Cougars in the Big Dance for the second consecutive season.

Charleston (27-7, 13-2 Colonial Athletic) doesn't rely on one player, as it boasts five scorers averaging over nine points per game this season, led by Reyne Smith (12.8) and Ante Brzovic (12.3).

Here are the live updates, highlights and score of Alabama's matchup with Charleston on Friday:

Alabama vs. Charleston live score updates in NCAA first round

Second half

8:44 p.m.: Latrell Wrightsell can really shoot it. He makes another 3-pointer, his fifth of the night. Alabama leads 79-56.

8:43 p.m.: Mark Sears has been nearly unguardable so far, but his 3-point shot gets blocked by Charleston.

8:41 p.m.: There's Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who makes his fourth 3-pointer of the night. He's back from leaving the game in the first half with an apparent injury.

8:33 p.m.: Alabama having fun with it now. Mark Sears calls for the isolation before finding Jarin Stevenson in the corner for a 3-pointer. Crimson Tide lead 65-44 with 15:44 left in the game.

8:27 p.m.: Mark Sears is cooking. He hits a 3-pointer then instantly forces a steal and finishes with a layup on the other end. Sears is 8-of-10 shooting with 25 points now.

8:25 p.m.: Aaron Estrada just threw his third alley-oop of the game, as he forced a steal and threw another assist to Rylan Griffin for the dunk.

8:22 p.m.: Second half is underway, and Alabama starts 0-for-2 shooting.

8:03 p.m.: Halftime stats:

Field goals: Alabama 16 of 28 (57.1%), Charleston 14 of 42 (33.3%)

3-point shooting: Alabama 7 of 13 (53.8%), Charleston 2 of 16 (12.5%)

Free throws: Alabama 12 of 18 (66.7%), Charleston 4 of 5 (80%)

Rebounds: Alabama 20, Charleston 23

Offensive rebounds: Alabama 4, Charleston 11

Total turnovers: Alabama 4, Charleston 6

First half: Alabama leads Charleston 51-34

8:01 p.m.: Alabama finishes the first half on a 16-2 run to take a 51-34 lead into the break.

8 p.m.: Latrell Wrightsell Jr., who left the game earlier in the first half and went to the locker room with an apparent injury, was shown back on Alabama's bench just before halftime.

7:58 p.m.: Alabama has really taken control of this game. Mark Sears gets the blow-by layup to make the score 51-34. Sears has a game-high 20 points.

7:56 p.m.: Sears has been really good so far at driving the lane. He gets downhill and draws the foul, making both of his free-throw attempts to extend Alabama's lead to 49-34 with under a minute left in the half.

7:53 p.m.: Alabama is turning Spokane into dunk city, as Aaron Estrada throws another alley-oop dunk, this time to Nick Pringle.

7:49 p.m.: Alabama starting to pull away, as it takes a 45-32 lead on the 3-pointer by Jarin Stevenson. Crimson Tide are a whopping 7 of 10 from 3-point range already.

7:45 p.m.: There's that Alabama offense. Crimson Tide go on a 7-0 run in 42 seconds after a layup and 3-pointer by Mark Sears and a fastbreak alley-oop dunk by Grant Nelson from Aaron Estrada. Just like that, Alabama leads 42-32 with three minutes to go in the half.

7:44 p.m.: Alabama allows another second-chance bucket, raising Charleston's second-chance points to 13 so far. Cougars outrebounding Alabama 19-12.

7:40 p.m.: Looks like it might just be a bloody nose, as Latrell Wrightsell Jr.'s nose was shown being plugged by the trainer in the tunnel. He has been having a strong night for Alabama.

7:39 p.m.: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was just shown walking to the locker room with an Alabama trainer.

7:36 p.m.: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is having a really strong half. Just made another 3-pointer, his third so far, to rise his points total to a game-high 11, tied with Mark Sears.

7:33 p.m.: Alabama leads 30-26 at the under-8 timeout.

7:32 p.m.: Nick Pringle turns it over for Alabama, which turns into a Charleston alley-oop dunk. Crimson Tide respond with a 3-pointer from Rylan Griffin right after. Both teams are trading shots.

7:30 p.m.: Nothing Alabama can do about that. Charleston guard Frankie Policelli just hit a deep, highly contested 3-pointer late in the shot clock. Mark Sears responds with a quick layup to extend Alabama's lead to 27-24 with eight minutes to go.

7:27 p.m.: truTV broadcast shows Mark Sears' mom, as Sears gives Alabama a 20-19 after his two free-throw attempts. The Tuscaloosa News' Nick Kelly wrote a story about Sears' mom, which can be found here.

7:25 p.m: Mouhamed Dioubate forces the steal and throws down an emphatic dunk in transition.

7:23 p.m.: Big 3-pointer from Mark Sears cuts Alabama's deficit to 19-16. Could be a nice momentum shot.

7:18 p.m.: Charleston is beating Alabama at its own game right now on the offensive end. Cougars have taken 18 shots compared to the Crimson Tide's 18.

7:16 p.m.: One important thing to note: Charleston led Alabama 12-10 at the first timeout, but Latrell Wrightsell's 3-pointer earlier in the half was changed from a two-point shot to three points to make the score actually 12-11.

7:15 p.m.: Charleston hits a 3-pointer to extend its lead to 15-11.

7:08 p.m.: Both teams playing at a really fast pace early, with both teams combining for 18 shots already. Crimson Tide tied with Charleston 8-8 a few minutes into the game.

6:36 p.m.: Alabama's game against Charleston was originally slated for a 6:35 p.m. tipoff but was delayed to 7:05 p.m. after the Auburn-Yale finish.

6:17 p.m.: Alabama coach Nate Oats was just videoed entering the Yale locker room, per Tuscaloosa News' Nick Kelly. Oats hugged Yale coach James Jones after it beat Auburn.

6:04 p.m.: Wowza. In the game before Alabama's in Spokane, Auburn is upset by 13 seed Yale 78-76. With Auburn and Florida's loss on Friday, the SEC is 1-5 in first-round games this tournament.

5:35 p.m.: Alabama is hoping to avoid being the latest SEC program to fall in the first round, as Tennessee is the only SEC team to advance so far. Auburn does, however, currently lead Yale 70-66 late in the second half. Florida is behind 92-79 to Colorado in the second half, meanwhile.

5:28 p.m.: Alabama will be without reserve guard Davin Cosby Jr., who broke his foot in practice before the NCAA Tournament.

What channel is Alabama vs. Charleston on today?

TV channel: truTV

Streaming: NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV

Alabama-Charleston will air live on truTV on Friday, with streaming options on NCAA March Madness Live and Sling TV, which carries select NCAA Tournament games.

Alabama vs. Charleston start time

Time: 6:35 p.m. CT

Location: Spokane Veterans Memorial Stadium in Spokane, Washington

Alabama vs. Charleston preview

Alabama: The Crimson Tide heads into the NCAA Tournament as losers of three of its last four, including a quarterfinals exit of the SEC Tournament after falling to Florida. Alabama boasts the nation's top offense, averaging a Division I-leading 90.8 points per game, led by senior guard Mark Sears' 21.1 points per game.

Charleston: Charleston heads into March Madness with 12 consecutive wins and is in its second consecutive NCAA Tournament under third-year coach Pat Kelsey. The Cougars are looking for their first win in the Big Dance since 1997, but certainly pose a first-round threat to Alabama.

Alabama-Charleston betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday

Spread: Alabama (-8.5)

Over/under: 172.5

Moneyline: Alabama -450 | Charleston +350

Alabama vs. Charleston prediction, game picks

Here's a prediction for the game from The Tuscaloosa News' Alabama beat reporter Nick Kelly:

Alabama 90, Charleston 75: So long as the Crimson Tide offense isn't cold from the field, Alabama will win this game. The Cougars' defense will struggle with the Crimson Tide's potent offense. And improved offense should improve the Alabama defense. But if the Crimson Tide doesn't get back on track offensively, Charleston could provide some problems.

Alabama vs. Charleston injury updates

Alabama vs. Charleston championship odds

Here are Alabama and Charleston's championships odds, per BetMGM

Alabama: +4000

Charleston: +100000

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are the past five results for Alabama basketball. Find the Crimson Tide's full 2023-24 schedule here.

Wednesday, Feb. 28: Alabama 103, Ole Miss 88

Saturday, March 2: Tennessee 81, Alabama 74

Tuesday, March 5: Florida 105, Alabama 87

Saturday, March 9: Alabama 92 , Arkansas 88 (OT)

Friday, March 15: Florida 102, Alabama 88

Charleston basketball schedule 2023-24

Here are the past five results for Charleston basketball. Find the Cougars' full 2023-24 schedule here.

Thursday, Feb. 29: Charleston 96, Campbell 73

Saturday, March 2: Charleston 87, Hofstra 76

Sunday, March 10: Charleston 83, Monmouth 59

Monday, March 11: Charleston 61, Towson 56

Tuesday, March 12: Charleston 82, Stony Brook 79 (OT)

