Alabama basketball vs. Auburn score: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum

Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over Auburn on Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide his fresh off a 20-point loss to Tennessee while Auburn hasn't lost in almost two months. Alabama had been undefeated in SEC play before the game vs. the Vols, though. The Crimson Tide will aim to get back on track with this game at home, where Alabama hasn't lost to an SEC team since 2022.

Meanwhile, Auburn has only lost twice this season and has won 11 straight games leading into the matchup with Alabama. The Tigers have a top 10 team in offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency, per KenPom.

Alabama basketball score vs. Auburn

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

