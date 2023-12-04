Alabama basketball vs. Arkansas State score: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum

Alabama basketball aims to score a victory over Arkansas State on Monday at Coleman Coliseum.

The matchup marks the return of former assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, who left Alabama to coach the Red Wolves. Hodgson had been with Alabama coach Nate Oats during his time with the Crimson Tide and his previous stop at Buffalo.

Alabama will look to get back in the win column against Arkansas State after the Crimson Tide dropped a game last week to Clemson as part of the ACC/SEC challenge. Alabama has big matchups in the next few weeks with No. 4 Purdue (7-1) on Saturday in Toronto then games vs. No. 11 Creighton and No. 1 Arizona.

Alabama basketball score vs. Arkansas State

What time, channel is Alabama basketball game on?

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Channel: SEC Network

